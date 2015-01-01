Abstract

The fatigue of truck, bus, and taxi drivers has been a causal trigger for road accidents. However, the relationship between collision risk and the extent of objective fatigue has yet to be confirmed. In this study, we aimed to identify the relationship between autonomic nerve function as an objective parameter of fatigue and the extent of rear-end collision risk, which includes not only objectively risky events but also situations in which truck drivers require safety guidance from safety transport managers. Data of 33 truck driver participants (2 females, 31 males, 46.0 ± 9.1 years old, min-max: 24-65 years old) were analyzed. Drive recorder and automotive sensor data were collected over an eight-month period, and the autonomic nerve function during resting state in drivers was evaluated daily, pre- and post-shift, using pulse waves and electrocardiographic waveform measurement. The rear-end collision risk Index was developed using decision tree analysis of the audiovisual drive recorder data and distance data from the front automotive sensors. The rear-end collision risk index of shift-day was positively correlated with the sympathetic nerve activity index of post-shift condition on the previous day. This suggests that fatigue-related sympathetic nerve overactivity of post-shift condition increases the rear-end collision risk in the following day. Measures, such as actively seeking rest and undertaking fatigue recovery according to the degree of sympathetic nerve activity of post-shift condition, are necessary in order to prevent truck drivers' rear-end collisions.

