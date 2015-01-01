Abstract

An analysis of the mortality of children and adolescents as a result of road injuries in Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Krasnoyarsk, Yaroslavl regions over the past 5 years is presented. The relevance of the topic is due to the large number of deaths of minors as a result of road traffic accidents on the roads of the Russian Federation. The impact of qualitative factors (gender, age, season, type of motor vehicle accident) on the number of deaths was evaluated. We used the mathematical-statistical method - the Pearson criterion. We revealed similar general patterns of mortality from road injuries, despite some differences in the territorial distribution of this indicator. We established the need to create a unified information and analytical center, which will concentrate information on cases of traffic accidents throughout the region, including information from units of the forensic medical examination service.

Language: ru