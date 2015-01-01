SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kovalyova OI, Barkanov VB, Edelyev NS, Pyatova ED. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2020; 63(5): 34-38.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20206305134

PMID

32930532

Abstract

An analysis of the mortality of children and adolescents as a result of road injuries in Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Krasnoyarsk, Yaroslavl regions over the past 5 years is presented. The relevance of the topic is due to the large number of deaths of minors as a result of road traffic accidents on the roads of the Russian Federation. The impact of qualitative factors (gender, age, season, type of motor vehicle accident) on the number of deaths was evaluated. We used the mathematical-statistical method - the Pearson criterion. We revealed similar general patterns of mortality from road injuries, despite some differences in the territorial distribution of this indicator. We established the need to create a unified information and analytical center, which will concentrate information on cases of traffic accidents throughout the region, including information from units of the forensic medical examination service.


Language: ru

Keywords

children; adolescents; injuries; traffic accidents; forensic medical examination

