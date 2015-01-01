|
Sidpra J, Jeelani NUO, Ong J, Birch W, Mankad K. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32935234
PURPOSE: The authors provide a comprehensive framework with which to approach paediatric calvarial injury sustained as a result of suspected abusive head trauma (AHT). This is achieved through the presentation of a case series set in the context of the unique morphology of the infant skull and the possible diagnostic pitfalls which may arise due to the presence of variant anatomy or other mimicking conditions.
Traumatic brain injury; Fracture mimics; Non-accidental injury; Shaken baby syndrome