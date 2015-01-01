|
Norström T, Ramstedt M, Svensson J. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2018; 35(5): 388-396.
32934540 PMCID
Background and aims: During 10 weeks in the summer 2014 opening hours in nightclubs in Visby (Sweden) were extended by 1 hour, postponing the permitted closing time from 2 to 3 a.m. A number of preventive efforts such as Responsible Server Training, and an intensified cooperation between the police and the nightclubs were strengthened in connection with the trial. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of this trial on police-reported violence.
Language: en
violence; Sweden; alcohol; difference in differences; extended opening hours