Citation
Azawi LA, O'Byrne A, Roche L, Ryan M. J. R. Coll. Physicians Edinb. 2020; 50(3): 309-315.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh)
DOI
PMID
32936112
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Transport mobility and access to driving are important factors in social inclusion and wellbeing. Doctors have an important role to play in supporting safe mobility through applying the knowledge developed in the field of traffic medicine and incorporating state of the art national and international medical fitness to drive (MFTD) guidelines. Little is known about the profile of MFTD in postgraduate curricula for core and higher specialist training.
Language: en
Keywords
automobile driving; medical fitness to drive; medical training curricula