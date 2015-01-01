Abstract

This paper presents the results of an online survey of licensed driver comprehension of the right-turn signal displays with a focus on the flashing yellow arrow (FYA) and also including the circular green and red and red arrow. Recruitment postcards were mailed to a random sample of 9,872 residents in Oregon. The online survey yielded 399 responses. The open-ended responses were coded for comprehension and analyzed. The results suggest that FYA for right turns is well understood by Oregon drivers despite its current novelty (only two locations at the time of the research). Importantly, survey respondents were more likely to recognize the yielding requirement of the permissive movement and associate the yielding with pedestrians with the FYA over the circular green (CG) display. The research also confirmed that the expected driver response to the red arrow display for right turns is not well understood (only 52% of the respondents correctly stated the expected driver response). Binary logistic regression modeling revealed that the driver's age and their educational level were significant factors in comprehension.

