Abstract

A 4-year-old girl presented with confusion, ataxia and hallucinations 3 hours after an accidental overdose of 108 μg per kg of hyoscine hydrobromide (Kwells Kids). She was hypotensive and tachycardic at presentation. Investigations revealed QTc prolongation on ECG. The girl was admitted for observation overnight and was noted to have persistent visual and auditory hallucinations, which resolved without treatment. To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of an overdose of hyoscine hydrobromide at such a young age. Clinicians should be aware that unintentional ingestions in this age group may present with psychiatric manifestations. Hyoscine hydrobromide is easily accessible and available over the counter. It has serious consequences in overdose. Its packaging and appearance are attractive to young children making it susceptible to unintentional ingestions. We argue that its container should be altered to be more childproof.

Language: en