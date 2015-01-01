Abstract

Couple-based interventions that address domestic abuse are an emerging area of practice within the UK. These interventions require a detailed assessment process that can clarify risk and needs and screen out couples for whom such intervention is unsuitable. Steps to Safety is a new intervention, grounded in attachment and trauma theory, for couples with a child under five or an expected baby who wish to end abuse within their relationship and improve their parenting and co-parenting. An 18-month feasibility study was undertaken to review the utility and implementation of different components of the assessment and treatment process. Study methods included the analysis of measures completed by parents during the assessment; case record data; surveys completed by the practitioners after each appointment; and qualitative interviews with managers and practitioners. Study findings provided learning about the acceptability of the measures and screening tools to both couples and practitioners, and how the implementation of the assessment could be improved. Two measures, the Abusive Behavior Inventory and the PARTNR scale, were used to screen couples for violence that had crossed a critical threshold and instrumental violence, or both, and the combination of these two tools is recommended. However, the assessment overall was found to be time-consuming and often very demanding for both parents and practitioners. Barriers to completing assessments were varied. Reasons for case-closure during assessment included lack of engagement, levels of risk increasing, denial of domestic abuse, refusal to participate in elements of the programme, and children being removed from the parents' care. A key theme was the importance of balancing the priorities of engaging parents alongside rigorous processes that ensure safety. A model of dynamic assessment may assist with this.

Language: en