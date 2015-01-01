Abstract

The aim of this scoping review was to map what is known about about the social network composition as a protective or risk factor regarding bullying in schools within developing and emerging countries. Articles from developing and emerging country contexts making use of the terms social networks, social ties, social composition in relation to bullying, between the dates of 2004 to 2018 are reviewed. The goal of this scoping review is to provide insights into the bullying phenomenon and the resilience processes for primary schools at play, in an attempt to inform interventions aimed at developing cohesive school communities. The scoping review revealed that bullying within primary schools is a significant concern, however, reporting around the phenomenon tends to focus on where bullying takes place (spaces) and the percentage of children being bullied. The scoping review also revealed that the characteristics of bullied children are focused on, as well as the effects of the bullying behaviour albeit to a lesser extent. What emerged very strongly from the scoping review was the social composition and the social support provided to victims of bullying was an important protective factor. Future research should explore how social network data can be optimised to inform interventions that foster resilience processes.

