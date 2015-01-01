Abstract

PURPOSE: Rural Black men experience escalating rates of binge drinking during emerging adulthood. We hypothesized that exposure to racial discrimination would predict growth in their binge drinking trajectories and that protective parenting, including emotional and instrumental support and high expectations for success, would attenuate the influence of racial discrimination on growth in binge drinking.



METHODS: Hypotheses were tested with 3 waves of data from 505 men (ages 20.3, 21.9, and 23.1) participating in the African American Men's Project. Conditional and multigroup latent growth curve models (LGCM) were implemented using Mplus.



RESULTS: LGCM indicated that binge drinking frequency increased linearly across time; exposure to racial discrimination at baseline predicted growth in binge drinking (β =.19, p <.01). Multigroup comparison procedures indicated significant moderation by protective parenting. When protective parenting was high, racial discrimination had no significant influence on rates of young men's binge drinking (β =.01, p =.51). In contrast, when protective parenting was low, the influence of discrimination was heightened (β =.21, p <.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Racial discrimination is a pernicious stressor that contributes to increases in binge drinking among young Black men. When parents engaged in emotionally and instrumentally supportive parenting, however, racial discrimination had little influence on binge drinking trajectories during emerging adulthood. Study findings underscore the importance of the emerging adult transition as a period of vulnerability and suggest directions for targeting alcohol preventive interventions.



IMPLICATIONS AND CONTRIBUTION: After high school, young Black men are exposed to racial discrimination that can increase rates of binge drinking. When young men's parents were emotionally and instrumentally supportive toward them, however, racial discrimination did not predict increases in binge drinking.

Language: en