|
Citation
|
Ulloa RE, Sarmiento E. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32945250
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to determine the demographic and clinical characteristics associated with the need for long-term treatment in a child psychiatry facility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; mental health; earthquake; natural disasters; long-term treatment