Abstract

The medical approach to children who may have been sexually abused involves several issues and aspects that need to be considered. The medical examination of children with suspected sexual abuse is important, but a detailed medical history from the child and the parents or caretakers is always part of every thorough examination. It can take a long time until victims disclose their abuse and physical signs of abuse may no longer be visible at the time of examination. If the physical examination is performed non-acutely, only 2.2% of sexually abused girls show diagnostic signs of injury. An experienced examiner should ideally perform the examination in suspected sexual abuse of children. Knowledge of the current literature is of importance, as the interpretation of findings has changed over the past decades and it can be difficult to differentiate between normal variants, symptoms of other medical problems, and signs of sexual assault. Furthermore, sexual abuse of children presents in various form, not necessarily leading to physical injuries. Since 1992, Adams et al. publish a regularly updated system for the classification of anogenital findings in children with suspected sexual abuse, including a detailed list of physical findings and infections related to sexual abuse. The purpose of this article is to summarize important aspects of the medical approach to children with suspected sexual abuse according to the current literature.

