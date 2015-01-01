|
B VP, Chinara S. J. Neurosci. Methods 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32941920
BACKGROUND: Detecting human drowsiness during some critical works like vehicle driving, crane operating, mining blasting, etc. is one of the safeguards to prevent accidents. Among several drowsiness detection (DD) methods, a combination of neuroscience and computer science knowledge has a better ability to differentiate awake and sleep states. Most of the current models are implemented using multi-sensors electroencephalogram (EEG) signals, multi-domain features, predefined features selection algorithms. Therefore, there is great interest in the method of detecting drowsiness on embedded platforms with improved accuracy using generalized best features. New-Method: Single-channel EEG based drowsiness detection (DD) model is proposed in this by utilizing wavelet packet transform (WPT) to extract the time-domain features from considered channel EEG. The dimension of the feature vector is reduced by the proposed novel feature selection method.
Language: en
Classification; Drowsiness detection (DD); Feature selection; Single-channel EEG; Time-domain Features; Wavelet packet transform (WPT)