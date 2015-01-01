Abstract

BACKGROUND: Preterm infants may be more vulnerable to fractures due to various factors, including metabolic bone disease, but an increased risk of fractures up to the age of 2 is unproven.



OBJECTIVE: To compare fracture patterns in premature and full-term children in the first 3 years of life.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted. We excluded any child who returned with the same injury, with known metabolic bone disease, with any disease or condition known to reduce bone density, who received any medication known to affect Vitamin D metabolism within 3 months of enrollment or who had fractures post-surgery/resuscitation. Variables such as the number of fractures sustained each year, age of presentation to the Emergency Department and mechanism of injury were compared between the preterm and term groups using statistical analysis (χ2 and Fisher exact test for categorical variables and Student's t-test for continuous variables). Simple linear regression was performed on the total number of fractures sustained by age 3.



RESULTS: Forty-four children with fractures were included. Of these, none were born extremely preterm, 24 (55%) were preterm, and 20 (45%) were born at term. Mean gestational ages of the preterm and term groups were 32 weeks 3 days and 39 weeks 6 days, respectively. There were no extremely low birth weight or very low birth weight children. There was no significant difference in the number of fractures sustained yearly, the age of presentation to the Emergency Department or the site of fracture between preterm and term groups. Linear regression showed that the total number of fractures sustained by age 3 years was unrelated to prematurity status, gender or birth weight category.



CONCLUSION: No significant difference in fracture number or pattern was identified.

