Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adult gang members have higher substance misuse and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) prevalence than non-gang involved individuals. The authors aimed to understand UK gang membership demographics and estimate substance misuse and ACE prevalence among a community-based sample of children and young people (CYP) contrasting three groups; gang members, periphery and non-gang involved.



METHOD: The authors used the 2006 Offending, Crime and Justice Survey (OCJS) cross-sectional dataset, containing gang involvement, ACE exposure and substance misuse data, sampling 2,443 individuals aged 13-17 years. Gang membership was self-identified. Gang periphery was CYP identifying as gang involved according to the Eurogang Youth survey questionnaire, but not self-identifying as members. Other CYP were non-gang involved.



RESULTS: Gang periphery participants were significantly more likely to misuse all substance types than non-gang involved CYP. The substance misuse likelihood was greatest for gang peripherals, then members, then non-gang involved. Gang periphery and members were significantly more likely to have been a victim of serious assault, less serious assault, any assault, any violence and to have committed any violent act in the last year than non-gang involved.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study comparing ACE exposure and substance misuse prevalence among the UK, community-based CYP sample. Current research highlights younger children with complex needs, including girls, risk gang involvement and requires tailored support to enable safe exit from gangs. Factors relating to gang involvement, ACEs and substance misuse are interlinked and complex, demanding a holistic approach to support across education, children's social services, health and criminal justice settings.

