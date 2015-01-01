|
Lee ASY, Standage M, Hagger MS, Chan DKC. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32939848
The current study aimed to predict secondary school students' motivation toward sport injury prevention in 'in-school' and 'out-of-school' contexts, and their sport injury prevention behaviour at 3-month follow-up using the trans-contextual model (TCM). Hong Kong secondary school students (N = 1,566; mean age = 13.34 years, range = 11 to 19; female = 49.42%) were recruited. Participants were asked to complete a survey comprising previously-validated scales measuring TCM constructs at baseline, and a measure of sport injury prevention behaviour at follow-up three months later. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to examine the hypothesised paths among TCM constructs. A SEM specifying hypothesised paths among TCM variables showed acceptable fit with the data (χ2 (29) = 418.55, CFI =.93, TLI =.90, and RMSEA =.09, 90% CI [.09,.10], and SRMR =.05).
Language: en
Physical education; secondary school sport injury; self-determination theory; the trans-contextual model; theory of planned behaviour