Rosenthal A, Meyer MS, Mayo D, Tully LM, Patel P, Ashby S, Titone M, Carter CS, Niendam TA. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Aim The trauma-psychosis cycle proposes an interactive relationship between impaired developmental and cognitive trajectory, childhood trauma exposure, and increased risk for psychosis. This study explored how childhood trauma (CT) and atypical development (AD) impact clinical course in an early psychosis cohort.
Language: en
atypical development; childhood trauma; clinical course; early psychosis