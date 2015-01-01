SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Monsour DA, Lay C, Ansari T, Lagman-Bartolome AM. Curr. Neurol. Neurosci. Rep. 2020; 20(11): e53.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11910-020-01068-w

32949259

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Although common, post-traumatic headache (PTH) in the pediatric population is a niche group with a paucity of published evidence on the diagnosis, most appropriate acute and preventative management, and prognosis. This article aims to review pediatric PTH, its epidemiology and pathophysiology with a focus on management and future directions.
RECENT FINDINGS: Using MEDLINE, EMBASE, 52 articles on PTH in children and adolescents from 2016 to 2020 were identified. Over the last 4 years, our understanding of traumatic brain injury pathophysiology has grown, expanding the potential for more therapeutic targets. Despite this achievement, and recently published consensus guidelines, the review demonstrated a lack of published controlled trials to help guide management of pediatric PTH. The last 4 years have provided new insights into the potential pathophysiological mechanisms through laboratory research and advanced MR imaging; however, there continues to be a translational gap to clinical practice.


Adolescent; Children; Pediatric; Concussion; Headache; Post-traumatic headache

