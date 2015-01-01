|
Beletsky L, Seymour S, Kang S, Siegel Z, Sinha MS, Marino R, Dave A, Freifeld C. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 86: e102951.
32949901
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fueled by misinformation, fentanyl panic has harmed public health through complicating overdose rescue while rationalizing hyper-punitive criminal laws, wasteful expenditures, and proposals to curtail vital access to pain pharmacotherapy. To assess misinformation about health risk from casual contact with fentanyl, we characterize its diffusion and excess visibility in mainstream and social media.
Keywords
Law enforcement; Overdose; Fentanyl; Health misinformation