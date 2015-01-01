CONTACT US: Contact info
Solak Y, Yoldascan BE, Okyay RA. Z. Gesundh. Wiss. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The aim of this study was to determine the knowledge levels, awareness, and attitudes of physicians working in family medicine units in Adana city center, Turkey, on child abuse and neglect (CAN) and to evaluate the quality of education given to family physicians on CAN.
