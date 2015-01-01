Abstract

More than 40% of North American nonmedical cannabis users consume edibles. Edibles are increasingly popular forms of nonmedical cannabis and include baked goods, candies and beverages. Legal edibles are available in several US states and became commercially available in Canada in late 2019.3



Edibles have a long latency period and duration of action Compared to inhaled cannabis, edibles have delayed peak effects of about 3 hours, and these effects may last up to 12 hours after ingestion.4 People accustomed to an instantaneous effect from inhaled cannabis may ingest excessive doses of edibles before peak effects have occurred (i.e., "dose stacking").



Unintentional exposure to edibles is particularly dangerous for children. Ingestion of edibles accounts for three-quarters of all cannabis-related exposures in children. Similarities in taste and packaging between unregu- lated edibles and noncannabis foods and candies is a common reason for unintentional exposure. Regulated edibles in Canada must be sold in child-resistant packaging with a standardized cannabis symbol and dose, and should be stored in locked locations in households with children.

