Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the ACT in 2010 there was a series of fatal motor vehicle collisions which Clinical Forensic Medical Services attended to as part of their duties. Drivers involved appeared not to meet the medical standards for driving. As part of a prevention effort, the fitness to drive medical clinic (FTDMC) was first established following these incidents providing independent opinion to the Road Transport Authority (RTA). Formal funding for the FTDMC was secured in 2017 due to the growth of the clinic and lack of sustainability.



Method: Following secured funding in 2017, databases were designed to capture data from the FTDMC. Data was collected and analysed to assist other clinicians developing and implementing services.



Results: Demographic data, health determinants and outcomes will be presented at this session.



Discussion: Discussion will focus on the structure and outcomes of the FTDMC. Other aspects of service provision will be presented such as the combined Road Transport Authority (RTA), Driver Assessment and Rehabilitation Service (DARS) and FTDMC intake meeting and management of urgent cases will be discussed.



DISCUSSION to advocate for Clinical Forensic Medicine involvement in FTDMCs around Australia will be presented.



Conclusions: The Fitness to Drive Medical Clinic based in Canberra has demonstrated rigorous assessment of patients who wish to drive but may not meet the medical standards to drive. Working with the RTA and DARS in a combined intake meeting ensures efficient and timely review of at-risk patients. Provision for urgent FTDMC appointments is a priority.

In areas where no Fitness to Drive Medical Assessment Service currently exists, local CFM specialists should be involved with the implementation and development of such services due to the alignment with CFM clinical skills.

Language: en