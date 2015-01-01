Abstract

Sexualized violence is still a rather avoided topic in teaching at German universities, even though a remarkable proportion of the German population experienced child sexual abuse, including many in institutional settings (e.g., schools, clubs of leisure activities). This study examines the effectiveness of an interdisciplinary university curriculum about sexualized violence in educational and clinical institutions.



Methods



Students participated in seminars about sexualized violence, sexual socialization and education, and professionalism and ethics. In 2017/2018, n = 156 students assessed the curriculum before, immediately after and/or 6 months after participating. The assessment covers knowledge about and confidence in handling issues of sexualized violence and attitudes toward sex-related myths. The same questionnaires were used in a control group (n = 54).



Results



In the curriculum group, self-assessed and declarative knowledge improved, the students were more confident in their abilities to handle issues of sexualized violence in a professional way, and sex-related myths were rejected even more strongly after the curriculum.



Conclusion



The findings suggest that awareness and knowledge about sexualized violence in institutions can be increased and sustained through the use of the curriculum "Sexualized Violence in Institutions." These encouraging results suggest that the curriculum should be taught in pedagogical and clinical disciplines at more universities.



Policy Implications



In view of the decentralized education system in Germany and the freedom of research and teaching at German universities, the curriculum can only be implemented on a voluntary basis. However, in terms of education policy, such an implementation could be supported by state-funded programs that provide lecturers both with necessary qualifications and necessary resources.

Language: en