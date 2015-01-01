Abstract

The historical mistreatment of Xicanx (pronounced CHEE or SHE-canx) communities is rooted in nativism and white supremacist ideology that is inextricably linked to the conquest of the Americas and the creation of the United States. The subsequent multiple demonizing forces and ideology emanating from these origins have resulted in quantifiable educational casualties of Xicanx children and youth. In the wake of these forces, Xicanx experiences derived from qualitative studies give voice to how they attempt to fulfill their parents' aspirations while navigating hostile projections upon their communities, their culture, and their identity. Left unchecked, adverse explicit and implicit intentions turn their school campuses into psychological battle grounds. School psychologists possess unique skills and are situated to establish trust with Xicanx communities, and advocate for Xicanx students (by employing strategies that buffer the impact of debilitating forces), rallying other school faculty and administrators to intercede, and ultimately promoting successful outcomes in the face of entrenched forces of nativism and white supremacy. This article will provide a historical context that explains the embeddedness of violence against the Xicanx community but builds upon the hope and promise of children and families who seek to make the US their home and refuge.

Language: en