Abstract

School safety and crisis prevention, preparedness, and response initiatives have become standard operating procedures in schools throughout the USA. PREPaRE, a comprehensive curriculum developed by school-employed mental health professionals for school-based safety and crisis response teams, has been adopted by many schools in support of such initiatives. While research has supported consumer satisfaction with the training and materials associated with PREPaRE, anecdotal observations and conversations indicate considerable challenges with broad-scale implementation of the strategies and skills embedded in the curriculum. A possible explanation for this phenomenon may be found in the implementation science literature. We propose how implementation drivers such as leadership, organization, and competency connect to various elements of PREPaRE and how they can be used to increase the probability of taking the model from neutral to high gear by school-based safety and crisis teams. Specific potential driver ideas and related resources for implementation are included.

