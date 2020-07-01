|
Citation
Geselowitz B, Whalen DJ, Tillman R, Barch DM, Luby JL, Vogel A. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32950651
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Developmental models of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) have highlighted the interplay of psychological variables (i.e., impulsivity and emotional reactivity) with social risk factors including invalidating parenting and childhood trauma. Prospective longitudinal studies have demonstrated the association of BPD with social, familial and psychological antecedents. However, to date, few of these studies have studied the interaction of multiple risk domains and their potential manifestations in the preschool period.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experiences; early childhood; maternal support; preschool onset disorders; suicidality