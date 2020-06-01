Abstract

Patellar instability and associated patellar dislocation can result in significant pain, disability, and associated injuries in young athletes. The patellofemoral joint is a complex articulation with stabilizing restraints, both medially and laterally, that help guide the patella into the corresponding trochlear groove as the knee cycles through an extension-to-flexion arc. In addition to soft tissue injuries, many osseous aberrancies can contribute to patellar instability in young athletes, including trochlear dysplasia, patella alta, and axial and coronal plane abnormalities. There is a role for nonoperative treatment in these young athletes; however, if recurrent or associated injuries are identified surgical intervention is warranted. Correct diagnosis of the underlying cause of the patellar instability is paramount to developing a surgical plan that will yield the most favorable outcome for these young athletes.

