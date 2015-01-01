|
Citation
|
Maudlin LC, McNeal KS, Dinon-Aldridge H, Davis C, Boyles R, Atkins RM. Weather Clim. Soc. 2020; 12(1): 183-192.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Meteorological Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Decision support systems--collections of related information located in a central place to be used for decision-making--can be used as platforms from which climate information can be shared with decision-makers. Unfortunately, these tools are not often evaluated, meaning developers do not know how useful or usable their products are. In this study, a web-based climate decision support system (DSS) for foresters in the southeastern United States was evaluated by using eye-tracking technology. The initial study design was exploratory and focused on assessing usability concerns within the website.
Language: en