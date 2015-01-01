|
Citation
|
Davies S, Berger E. Aust. J. Teach. Educ. 2019; 44(11): e6.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Edith Cowan University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Exposure to domestic violence in childhood can have long-term negative impacts on the social and emotional functioning and educational outcomes of children and adolescents. This study is the first known Australian research to examine teachers' experiences of supporting students exposed to domestic violence. Interviews with eleven primary and secondary school teachers revealed the substantial impact of students' domestic violence exposure on teachers, the need for support from other school staff, and the benefits of targeted professional development.
Language: en