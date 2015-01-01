Abstract

Exposure to domestic violence in childhood can have long-term negative impacts on the social and emotional functioning and educational outcomes of children and adolescents. This study is the first known Australian research to examine teachers' experiences of supporting students exposed to domestic violence. Interviews with eleven primary and secondary school teachers revealed the substantial impact of students' domestic violence exposure on teachers, the need for support from other school staff, and the benefits of targeted professional development.



RESULTS suggest that there is a need for teacher training in relation to supporting students with exposure to domestic violence, better recognition of the impacts of students' exposure to domestic violence on teachers, changes to the way information is communicated with teachers, and improved protocols and policies to support teachers. Outcomes of this study can be used to inform future training and supports for teachers.

