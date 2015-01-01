|
Ersoy Quadir S, Özer N, Yücel G, Akar A, Puse M. Turk. J. Soc. Work 2019; 3(2): 177-201.
The aim of this study was to determine the awareness level of parents about child neglect and emotional abuse. The sample of the study consisted of 248 parents who were selected by random sampling method from among the people living in the central districts of Konya province in 2018. "Parental Emotional Abuse and Neglect Scale" was used to measure the awareness level of the parents. According to the mean scale scores of the sample group, it was found that they did not apply emotional abuse and neglect to their children. However, at maximum values, it was found that some parents in the sample group "occasionally" applied to their children some emotional abuse and neglect.
