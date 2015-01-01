Abstract

In today's society, the interest towards the children and the rights of children are increasing. Because children's development as healthy individuals increases the future hopes of the society and guarantee a prosperous life. From this perspective, children are protected, educated, loved and their requirements are met. However, efforts for this purpose not always produce the desired result and undesired problems might emerge. In the modern age, problems such as hunger, poverty, violence, substance abuse, war, immigration, negligence and harassment are among the leading threats towards children. In this study, child harassment is analysed within national and international legislation. In this review study, children's history, development of child rights, the prevalence of child harassment in our country and around the world are investigated and increasing sexual harassment cases are emphasised.



Çocuklara ve çocuk haklarına olan ilgi günümüz toplumlarında gittikçe artmaktadır. Çünkü çocukların sağlıklı bireyler olarak gelişimlerini sürdürmeleri toplumların gelecek umutlarını yeşertmekte ve onlara ferah bir yaşamı garantilemektedir. Bu bakış açısıyla çocuklar korunmakta, eğitilmekte, gereksinimleri karşılanmakta ve sevilmektedir. Ancak bu amaçla verilen çabalar her zaman istenilen sonucu verememekte ve istenmeyen problemler görülebilmektedir. Modern çağda açlık, yoksulluk, şiddet, madde kullanımı, savaş, göç, ihmal ve istismar gibi sorunlar çocukları tehdit eden sorunların başında gelmektedir. Bu çalışmada çocukların cinsel istismarı ulusal ve uluslararası mevzuat çerçevesinde irdelenmeye çalışılmıştır. Bu kapsamda çocukluk tarihi, çocuk haklarının gelişimi, ülkemizde ve dünyada çocuk cinsel istismar yaygınlığı araştırılmış ve artış gösteren cinsel istismar olaylarına dikkat çekilmiştir.

Language: tr