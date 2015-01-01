|
Yelboğa N. Turk. J. Soc. Work 2019; 3(2): 202-221.
Çocuk hakları bağlamında cinsel i̇stismarın i̇ncelenmesi
In today's society, the interest towards the children and the rights of children are increasing. Because children's development as healthy individuals increases the future hopes of the society and guarantee a prosperous life. From this perspective, children are protected, educated, loved and their requirements are met. However, efforts for this purpose not always produce the desired result and undesired problems might emerge. In the modern age, problems such as hunger, poverty, violence, substance abuse, war, immigration, negligence and harassment are among the leading threats towards children. In this study, child harassment is analysed within national and international legislation. In this review study, children's history, development of child rights, the prevalence of child harassment in our country and around the world are investigated and increasing sexual harassment cases are emphasised.
Language: tr