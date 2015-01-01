|
Yampolskaya S, Callejas LM. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 111: e104887.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Research has shown that parental substance misuse leads to a great number of adverse child protection outcomes for children including delays in reunification and reentry into out-of-home care. Although studies suggest that provision of behavioral health services for children can serve as a protective factor in this regard, empirical evidence for the beneficial effect of these services for families experiencing substance misuse is lacking. This study examined whether receipt of children's behavioral health services mitigated the effects of parental substance misuse with regard to child safety and permanency outcomes. The study sample included all children who either entered or exited out-of-home care in Florida anytime between July 2007 and June 2010 and were enrolled in the Child Welfare-Prepaid Mental Health plan. Data were obtained from the Florida Safe Families Network (FSFN) and Medicaid claims data sets. Cox regression was used to examine time to reunification and time to reentry into care.
Language: en
Child welfare; Children’s mental health services; Reentry; Reunification