Pulverman CS, Meston CM. Psychol. Trauma 2020; 12(3): 291-299.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Women with histories of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) are at a higher risk for sexual dysfunction, and show a differential response to sex therapy, than women without abuse histories. The factors underlying those differences have yet to be clearly articulated by the literature. This study examined potential mechanisms of action to account for the relationship between CSA and sexual function.
