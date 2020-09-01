Abstract

PURPOSE: This cross-sectional study examined the frequency of different forms of bullying victimization (verbal, physical, and social), predictors of victimization, and whether bullying is reported to an adult.



DESIGN AND METHODS: The study utilized a community sample of 150 Arab American adolescents, age 12 to 16 years. The Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument-Victimization Scale was used to determine the participant's experiences of victimization in the past year. The adolescents indicated where bullying occurred, why, and whether they reported the incidence to an adult.



RESULTS: Approximately 30% of the study sample reported that victimization occurred occasionally (once a month or more frequent). Classrooms and hallways were the most common locations where bullying had occurred. Country-of-origin and obesity were the most frequent reasons for victimization. Predictors varied among the different forms of victimization; however, cyber-victimization [OR = 24.5; 95% CI 5-119.5)], perceived problematic attire [OR = 8.4; 95% CI 2.2-31.9)], female gender [OR = 5.2; 95% CI 1.2-22.7)], and being overweight [OR = 0.14; 95% CI 0.01-2.6)] all predicted overall victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings provide a foundation for future research focusing on Arab American adolescents, an underrepresented population, more research is needed to understand the scope of bullying victimization among Arab American adolescents.

PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This study will inform future intervention research and practice to consider victimization and related factors among Arab American adolescents. Culturally sensitive and multilevel interventions are imperative to decrease bullying victimization among Arab American adolescents and prevent negative effects on their health and families.

