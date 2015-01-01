Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Global School-based Health Survey showed that 20.6% of Indonesian students aged 13 to 17 years old were bullied. The proportion was lower than those reported from Southeast Asian countries (28.3% to 51.0%). School education was reported to contribute to the reduction of bullying, but no similar study has been done in Indonesia. This study aimed to explore the role of school-based education in preventing bullying in high schools in Indonesia.



METHODS: In-depth interviews with principals and focus group discussions with teachers from five schools in Mataram City were conducted in 2018. Data were transcribed and analyzed using thematic analysis. Participant observations and document reviews were conducted to verify the data.



RESULTS: Seven themes emerged: (i) Bullying as a problem, (ii) Causes of bullying, (iii) Effects of bullying, (iv) Curricular interventions, (v) Cultural interventions, (vi) Institutional interventions, and (vii) Challenges and recommendations regarding current interventions. Curricular interventions include Pancasila (state ideology or principles of the state's philosophy) and civic education, and religious education, while cultural interventions include cultural practices and extracurricular activities. The schools provide an enabling environment by maintaining a good physical environment and implementing policies to prevent bullying. These activities promote the prevention of school bullying.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated that moral education in curriculum and cultural activities are avenues for the prevention of school bullying. The implementation of both religious education and civic education encouraged to create values among students. In Indonesia, current interventions should be continued and must be modified to respond with societal changes.

