Thomas I, Martin A. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/camh.12423

32970900

Understanding the root causes of child mistreatment and abuse should be a key concern of child and adolescent psychiatrists. However, the issue is often framed in such a way that we fail to ask how and why child abuse happens. One framework for the psychosocial motivations behind child abuse is the concept of childism, or prejudice against children. A series such as The Twilight Zone can offer a means of exploring unhealthy adult-child dynamics and applying the concept of childism to better understand them.


