Abstract

The present study aims to evaluate the relationship in women between a history of physical/sexual abuse and the preferences regarding the choice of a partner for a short/long-term relationship in terms of male facial dimorphism, and to assess their sexual functioning. We enrolled 48 abused women and 60 non-abused women. Facial preferences were evaluated with the Morphing test. Sexual functioning was measured with the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI). Regarding the choice for a short-term partner, abused and non-abused women did not show any differences, and both groups chose a less masculine male face. On the other hand, regarding the choice for a long-term partner, abused women showed a preference for an average male face, whilst non-abused women preferred a less masculine face. The sexual functioning of abused women was found significantly dysfunctional in all domains of the FSFI. These data, generated from a small but highly selected cohort, demonstrated that physical/sexual abuse may be associated with a more rational and conscious choice of a male partner for a long-term relationship, but not with an instinctive one, as the choice of an occasional partner. In addition, the sexual functioning of abused women appears to be compromised by the traumatic experience.

Language: en