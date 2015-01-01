|
Citation
|
Sciarrotta DR, Martin LA, Rogers R. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32969301
|
Abstract
|
Stalking is associated with negative occupational, physical, social, and psychological consequences, yet little is known about who is at risk of being stalked. The purpose of the current study was to determine if individuals with experiences of being stalked have unique personality traits, attachment, and communication styles. Participants (N = 180; 78% female, mean age = 24, SD = 8.18) completed an online, self-report survey utilizing a cross-sectional, correlational design.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
communication; stalking; personality; attachment; control balance