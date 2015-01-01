|
Redfern J, Sidorov K, Rosin PL, Corcoran P, Moore SC, Marshall D. PLoS One 2020; 15(9): e0239840.
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
32970775
The association between alcohol outlets and violence has long been recognised, and is commonly used to inform policing and licensing policies (such as staggered closing times and zoning). Less investigated, however, is the association between violent crime and other urban points of interest, which while associated with the city centre alcohol consumption economy, are not explicitly alcohol outlets. Here, machine learning (specifically, LASSO regression) is used to model the distribution of violent crime for the central 9 km2 of ten large UK cities. Densities of 620 different Point of Interest types (sourced from Ordnance Survey) are used as predictors, with the 10 most explanatory variables being automatically selected for each city. Cross validation is used to test generalisability of each model.
Language: en