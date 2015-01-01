Abstract

AIM: The main purpose of the present study was to verify the feasibility of wearable inertial sensors (IMUs) in a clinical setting to screen gait and functional mobility in Italian older persons. In particular, we intended to verify the capability of IMUs to discriminate individuals with and without cognitive impairments and assess the existence of significant correlations between mobility parameters extracted by processing trunk accelerations and cognitive status.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study performed on 213 adults aged over 65 years (mean age 77.0 ± 5.4; 62% female) who underwent cognitive assessment (through Addenbrooke's Cognitive Examination Revised, ACE-R) instrumental gait analysis and the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test carried out using a wearable IMU located in the lower back.



RESULTS: Individuals with cognitive impairments exhibit a peculiar gait pattern, characterized by significant reduction of speed (- 34% vs. healthy individuals), stride length (- 28%), cadence (- 9%), and increase in double support duration (+ 11%). Slight, but significant changes in stance and swing phase duration were also detected. Poorer performances in presence of cognitive impairment were observed in terms of functional mobility as overall and sub-phase TUG times resulted significantly higher with respect to healthy individuals (overall time, + 38%, sub-phases times ranging from + 22 to + 34%), although with some difference associated with age. The severity of mobility alterations was found moderately to strongly correlated with the ACE-R score (Spearman's rho = 0.58 vs. gait speed, 0.54 vs. stride length, 0.66 vs. overall TUG time).



CONCLUSION: The findings obtained in the present study suggest that wearable IMUs appear to be an effective solution for the clinical assessment of mobility parameters of older persons screened for cognitive impairments within a clinical setting. They may represent a useful tool for the clinician in verifying the effectiveness of interventions to alleviate the impact of mobility limitations on daily life in cognitively impaired individuals.

Language: en