PURPOSE: The aim of the present study was to investigate the association between falls, including falls on frozen roads, and physical activity among older people living in cold, snowy regions in Japan.



METHODS: Participants were subjects of the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study 2016 who had agreed to the Hokkaido additional visit survey in winter 2017/18 and lived in cold, snowy regions in Japan. The analysis included 461 participants (mean age 74.7 years; standard deviation 2.8 years; 46.5% male). Sociodemographic characteristics, physical activity (min/day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity [MVPA] and light intensity physical activity, and walking steps/day) measured by accelerometer, cognitive function, depression, visual impairment, and history of stroke were surveyed. Poisson regression analyses were performed to clarify the association between prevalence of falls and physical activity.



RESULTS: Of those who reported a fall with location, 86 (69.9%) fell on frozen roads, 24 (19.5%) fell on unfrozen roads and 13 (10.6%) fell indoors. There were significant positive associations between MVPA (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] Tertile [T] 3 vs T1, 1.73; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.04-2.87) and all falls. When limited to falls on frozen roads, higher MVPA levels and walking steps were associated with falls on frozen roads (MVPA, aPR T3 vs T1, 2.16; 95% CI, 1.19-3.94; walking steps, aPR T3 vs T1, 2.49; 95%CI 1.33-4.68).



CONCLUSION: The risk of falls, especially on frozen roads, increased among active older people living in cold, snowy regions, and environmental factors should be considered when determining prevention strategies.

