Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) is a major public health problem, affecting many lives, in the short and long term, and costing individuals, families, and society dearly. There is a need for broad implementation of evidence-based preventive interventions, such as the Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model, developed for pediatric primary care. Primary care offers an excellent opportunity to help address prevalent psychosocial problems (e.g., parental depression) that are risk factors for CM. By addressing such problems, SEEK can strengthen families and support parents; promote children's health, development, and safety; help prevent CM; and benefit the health of the US population. This study will examine intervention strategies for optimizing SEEK's adoption, implementation, and sustainment, and its effectiveness in preventing CM.Despite strong evidence from two federally funded randomized controlled trials, SEEK has not been widely adopted. The goal of this study is to examine technology-driven implementation strategies to scale-up SEEK-in pediatric and family medicine primary care settings. The aims are to (1) evaluate the effectiveness of training strategies on SEEK's implementation in primary care practices, (2) evaluate barriers and facilitators to successful implementation and sustainment of SEEK, and (3) examine the model's effectiveness in preventing CM and the economic costs of implementing SEEK.



Methods: This randomized type III hybrid mixed methods design will examine how advances in medical training can bolster SEEK's adoption and implementation in pediatric and family medicine practices in different regions of the USA. These are independent online training and in-depth structured training via a quality improvement project, approved by the American Boards of Pediatrics and of Family Medicine. We will also evaluate SEEKonline, software that assists primary care practitioners implement the model, and a "Traditional" paper and pencil strategy for their impact on implementation. The study uses the EPIS framework and the Universal Stages of Implementation Completion, quantitative measures, qualitative interviews, and data abstracted from electronic health records.



Discussion: The knowledge gained should improve pediatric primary care to better address prevalent social determinants of health, benefiting many children and families. The outcomes should enhance the field of implementation science and guide future interventions in primary care.

Trial registration: NCT03642327, Clinical Trials, registered August 21, 2018.

Language: en