Citation
Wang X, Wang W, Qiao Y, Gao L, Yang J, Wang P. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32976063
Abstract
The current study sought to examine whether parental phubbing was significantly related to adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and if moral disengagement mediated this relationship. We further examined whether online disinhibition moderated the direct and indirect relationships between parental phubbing and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration. The participants included 2,407 adolescents from seven middle schools in China who completed the questionnaires regarding their experience with parental phubbing, moral disengagement, cyberbullying perpetration, and online disinhibition.
Keywords
moral disengagement; cyberbullying perpetration; online disinhibition; parental phubbing