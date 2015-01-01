Abstract

The enrollment of full-time children has been gradually increasing, culminating in a decrease of time in outdoor spaces, such as the street. The research sought to verify, by means of a bibliographic survey, the reason for the strained relationship between playing in the first year of elementary school with the beginning of literacy. The methodology was a systematic bibliographic review with the survey at Capes and BTDB of theses and dissertations defended in the period from 2013 to 2018. Ten papers were selected. The results found were organized into two categories: play and literacy in first-year classes; ludic and elementary education for nine years, the latter being subdivided into research on ludic from the perspective of the teacher and from the perspective of the child. The researches revealed that the teachers experienced a reality in which playing happened at home and on the street, with the school as a space exclusively for the transmission of knowledge, whereas nowadays it is necessary that the teacher bases himself on the knowledge about the ludic for the construct of a playful school, in which knowledge is anchored in the intertwining between playing and learning, with focus on child development and learning.



Keywords : play; ludic; literacy; elementary school; teacher training.



As matrículas de crianças em período integral vêm gradativamente aumentando, culminando na diminuição do tempo em espaços externos, como a rua. A pesquisa buscou verificar, por meio de levantamento bibliográfico, o porquê da relação tensa entre o brincar no primeiro ano do ensino fundamental com início da alfabetização A metodologia foi uma revisão bibliográfica sistemática com o levantamento na Capes e BTDB de teses e dissertações defendidas no período de 2013 a 2018. Foram selecionados dez trabalhos. Os resultados encontrados foram organizados em duas categorias: o brincar e a alfabetização em turmas de primeiro ano; o lúdico e o ensino fundamental de nove anos, sendo a última subdividida em pesquisas sobre o lúdico na perspectiva do professor e na perspectiva da criança. As pesquisas revelaram que os professores vivenciaram uma realidade em que brincar acontecia em casa e na rua, tendo a escola como espaço exclusivamente de transmissão de conhecimentos, enquanto na atualidade é preciso que o docente embase-se no conhecimento sobre o lúdico para o constructo de uma escola brincante, no qual os saberes estejam ancorados no entrelaçamento entre brincar e aprender, com foco no desenvolvimento e aprendizagem infantil.



Keywords : brincar; lúdico; alfabetização; ensino fundamental; formação de professor.

