Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the past several years, some forms of violence against children, including sexual exploitation and trafficking, female genital mutilation, child labor and the impact of armed conflict, have led to international provocation. The international community has unanimously condemned all forms of child abuse. However many children are subjected to physical, sexual and psychological violence in their homes, schools, at work and in their communities. All of which have devastating consequences for their current and future health and well-being Methods: Six hundred children randomly participated from randomly selected areas; 357 (59.5 %) males and 243 (40.5%) females, the children ages ranged from 5 to 17 years. All study samples were subjected to interview questionnaire.



RESULTS: The majority of working children was illiterates (68%) and was belonged to 48.67 and 45.67 % of non-educated fathers and mothers, respectively. Most of the working children were engaged in jobs at peddlers (33.33%), followed by garage guard (16.67%). Children aged from 11-15 Years are the most common group of children joined the work with a percentage of 81%. 54% suffer from emotional abuse, about 24% of working children suffer from physical abuse, while 15% suffer from negligence and 7.5% suffer from sexual abuse Conclusions: The study concluded that working children are more vulnerable to many abuses and abusive practices from employers. Illiteracy of both parents and children themselves and families of large number are the driving forces of child labor in the Great Cairo governorate.

