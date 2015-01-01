Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicidal and accidental poisoning due to drug overdose is one of the common reason of morbidity and mortality all over the world. Considering such statement, toxicological analysis becomes imperative in suicidal, accidental and also in homicidal deaths now-a-days. In current case dead body of a young male was found at waiting hall of New Delhi Railway station in a cold winter day with a suicide note indicating a failed love affair. Empty strip of chloroquine tablet was recovered from clothing of deceased.



METHODology: Analytical and chemical methods used for toxicological investigation comprised of classical chemical tests, Thin Layer Chromatography, High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography & Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy. These techniques established the qualitative examination as well as confirmation of the drug in the visceral tissues and blood. Gas Chromatography -Head Space was used to quantify the amount of alcohol in blood.



RESULTS: The chloroquine drug was identified in the visceral tissue and blood sample of the deceased. The blood alcohol level in the sample was 30mg/100ml of blood.



CONCLUSION: This study discusses various aspects of qualitative identification of chloroquine and quantification of alcohol with the intricacies involved in interpretation of result with special concern for forensic & legal implications

Language: en