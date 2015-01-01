|
Citation
|
Pengpid S, Peltzer K. Asia Pac. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32985800
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempt may be common among adolescents. Less is known about this in the Pacific Island country, Tonga. Therefore, this analysis estimated the frequency of suicide attempts as well as its associated factors among adolescents in Tonga.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; risk factors; attempting suicide; Tonga