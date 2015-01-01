|
Citation
|
Lippa SM, Werner JK, Miller MC, Gill JM, Diaz-Arrastia R, Kenney K. Curr. Neurol. Neurosci. Rep. 2020; 20(12): e54.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32984931
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is highly prevalent among service members and Veterans (SMVs) and associated with changes in blood-based biomarkers. This manuscript reviews candidate biomarkers months/years following military-associated TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Concussion; Military; Biomarker; Exosome; miRNA